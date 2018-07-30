Ginsburg to hopes to serve 'at least' five more years on Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed on Sunday she hopes to remain on the court’s bench for at least five more years.

“My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” Ginsburg, 85, who described herself as a “flaming feminist,” said at an event in New York City, according to CNN.

Her comments, which were made after seeing a play about late Justice Antonin Scalia, may calm those concerned about the number of justices President Trump could potentially nominate for a seat in his first term.

Trump recently nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Many Democrats and activists have come out against Kavanaugh and are alarmed that he’s likely to make the court more conservative and could even be the deciding vote in overturning Roe v. Wade decision that concerns abortion rights in the U.S.

Ginsburg, who was nominated in 1993 by President Clinton, has been a consistent liberal on the court.

“My dear spouse used to say the true symbol of the US is not a bald eagle,” she said at the event, the Guardian reported. “It is the pendulum,” adding that “when it goes very far in one direction you can count on it coming back.”

Ginsburg also remembered Justice Scalia, saying, “If I had my choice of dissenters when I was writing for the court, it would be Justice Scalia,” noting that sometimes it was like a ping-pong game.