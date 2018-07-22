Hillary Clinton bashes Trump on immigration, Helsinki summit at OZY Fest in New York City

Saturday in the park with Hillary Clinton turned out to be a chance to listen to the former Democratic presidential nominee take aim, once again, at President Donald Trump.

Clinton's appearance in New York City's Central Park came during OZY Fest 2018, a two-day music and culture event sponsored by Ozy, a digital media organization.

In a live discussion in the park’s Rumsey Playfield, Clinton sat down with Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs and founder of Emerson Collective, a nonprofit advocate of liberal causes that led the event, Business Insider reported.

"We have decades and decades of proof that absorbing immigrants, creating opportunities ... and opening the doors has been to our advantage. And to those who want to turn the clock back on that and say somehow that it has hurt America, then they're not walking around with their eyes open." - Hillary Clinton

Clinton lambasted Trump’s controversial immigration policies as well as his widely criticized summit in Helsinki last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Decades of “absorbing immigrants” and “opening the doors,” Clinton suggested, “has been to our advantage.”

To anyone who suggests such policies have “hurt America,” the former U.S. secretary of state continued, “they’re not walking around with their eyes open.”

Clinton then gave her thoughts on last Monday's Helsinki summit, for which Trump received bipartisan condemnation for appearing to side with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusions that high-level Russian officials meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

“Why didn’t he stand up for our country?” Clinton asked. “In this case it doesn’t seem like our president cares. He’s trying to be friends with Putin for reasons we are all trying to figure out.”

Clinton denounced Putin as a “very aggressive guy” who “wants to dominate his neighborhood again.”

The former Democratic presidential nominee criticized Trump for not having aides present during his two-hour meeting with Putin, and mentioned that as secretary of state under President Barack Obama, she always had note takers in attendance so "there's no mistake about what was said."

Clinton was joined by New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, and actress Rose McGowan, both whom who echoed liberal platitudes.

Nixon’s proposal to “abolish ICE” has become a rallying cry for the far left, which has leveled sharp criticisms against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as it carries out Trump administration policies.

Other announced guests at the festival included comedians Michelle Wolf and Hasan Minhaj; the band Passion Pit; rapper Common; and authors Malcolm Gladwell and Salman Rushdie.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.