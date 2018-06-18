DHS head Nielsen says immigration crisis 'is not new,' product of legislative loopholes

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday that the growing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border "is not new" as the Trump administration dug in amid a national outcry over the separation of migrant children from their parents.

Nielsen addressed reporters at the top of the White House briefing hours after she rejected criticism of her department during a speech in New Orleans.

"We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expect us to do," she told the National Sheriffs' Association. "Illegal actions have and must have consequences. No more free passes, no more get out of jail free cards."

