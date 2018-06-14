James Gnomey: Hours after IG report released, Comey posts odd photo

Former FBI Director James Comey is apparently trying to put the report from the Justice Department’s watchdog behind him, posting a somewhat odd photo to social media amid the political frenzy.

Comey, whose actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation were deemed “insubordinate” in Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s Thursday report, took to Instagram later in the day and posted a picture of himself standing next to a massive gnome.

The caption was simple, and it rhymed: “Comey’s Gnomey.”

The Instagram post was not the first reaction from the former FBI head following the report's release.

Comey earlier tweeted about the IG’s report, saying “the conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some.”

“People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently,” he continued. “I pray no Director faces it again.”

He also penned an op-ed for The New York Times.

Among the topics investigated in the IG’s report was whether it was improper for Comey to issue a public announcement recommending against prosecution over the Clinton email arrangement, while calling her actions “extremely careless.”

"We found that it was extraordinary and insubordinate for Comey to conceal his intentions from his superiors, the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, for the admitted purpose of preventing them from telling him not to make the statement, and to instruct his subordinates in the FBI to do the same," the report said.

It was also revealed in the report that Comey had a personal email account that was used to “conduct unclassified FBI business.”

