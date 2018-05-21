Pence says Americans 'have a right to know' about possible Trump campaign surveillance

Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News' Martha MacCallum Monday that "the American people have a right to know" whether the FBI infiltrated President Trump's campaign in 2016.

Pence said that Trump was "grateful" the Justice Department had asked its inspector general to examine whether any improper politically motivated surveillance took place.

The full interview with Pence will air on "The Story" at 7 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

"If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement Sunday evening.

"I think it would be very troubling to millions of Americans if that took place," Pence told MacCallum. "But were very confident that as the inspector general has been doing their work, looking at the conduct of the FBI during that period that by adding their focus to this that we’ll get to the bottom of it."

The vice president also repeated his call for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to end his investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

"The special counsel has a team around them that's been looking into all the allegations here and with the full cooperation of the White House, they've been able to assemble the facts," Pence said. "And I continue to hope and say very respectfully that the special counsel ought to, with all deliberate means, complete their work and provide the information to their leadership at the Department of Justice that will come from this investigation so that we can simply move on as a country."