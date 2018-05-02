Giuliani calls for Comey to be prosecuted, end to Mueller probe 'in the interest of justice'

Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Trump's legal team, told Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday night that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should end Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials "in the interest of justice."

"There's been too much government misconduct," Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and Republican presidential candidate, told host Sean Hannity. "The crimes now have all been committed by the government and their agents."

In a wide-ranging interview, Giuliani called for former FBI Director James Comey to be prosecuted for leaking classified information, at one point calling him "a disgraceful liar."

"I have never, ever... leaked a damn thing," said Giuliani, referring to his time as a U.S. Attorney. "I would have considered resigning if I ever did that."

Comey, who was fired by Trump as FBI director in May 2017, has admitted giving memos about his conversations with President Trump to at least three people -- including members of his legal team. He has claimed that the memos were personal documents, not government property.

Giuliani said that Trump had dismissed Comey because "Comey would not, among other things, say that [Trump] wasn't a target of the [Russia] investigation. He's entitled to that. Hillary Clinton got that [during the email investigation.] And he couldn't get that.

"You can't blame the president for feeling, 'I am not being treated the same way [Clinton was]," Giuliani said.

At one point, Giuliani addressed Comey directly, saying that "every FBI agent in America has his head down because of you. It would be good ... if God had kept you out of being the head of the FBI."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.