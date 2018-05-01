Mueller's questions for Trump: Read the full list

Fox News has obtained the full list of questions developed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, in anticipation of a possible interview with President Trump.

The questions cover a wide range of topics. Read the full list below:

On former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn:

What is your knowledge of calls that Gen. Flynn made with [former Russian ambassador Sergei] Kislyak late December 2016?

What is your reaction to press accounts Jan. 12, 2017, Feb. 8-9 2017?

What did you think and what did you know regarding Sally Yates’ meetings on Jan 26-27 regarding Gen. Flynn?

How was the decision made to request the resignation of Gen. Flynn on Feb. 13?

What was the purpose of the meeting with James Comey on Feb. 14 after the Homeland Security briefing?

What did you say to Comey about Gen. Flynn?

What did you think and what did you do about the Comey June 8, 2017 testimony regarding Gen. Flynn?

After Gen. Flynn resigned, what calls or efforts were made by people associated with you to reach out to Gen. Flynn or to discuss Flynn seeking immunity or possible pardon?

On fired FBI Director James Comey:

What was the President’s view of James Comey during the Transition with respect to job performance?

What did the President think and do in reaction to James Comey’s briefing on January 6, including the intelligence community assessment?

What was the President’s reaction to Comey when they met alone regarding what they called other ICA matters (the Steele Dossier)? Also, what was discussed [regarding] ancillary reports?

What was the purpose of the Jan. 27 dinner meeting you had with Comey?

Was loyalty discussed? Did you communicate with Comey concerning his status at the end of the dinner? What was your knowledge of the Gen. Flynn and Russia investigation in days leading up to the March 20 testimony of Comey before House Intel Committee?

What did you think and what did you do in reaction to the Comey testimony on March 20 before House Intel Committee?

Describe outreach to Intel chiefs [Mike] Rogers, [Mike] Pompeo, and [Dan] Coates?

What did you say to them?

What was the purpose of the reach-out on March 22, 25 and 27?

What was the purpose of your calls to Comey on March 30 and April 11?

What was the purpose of your statement to Maria Bartiromo on April 11, 2017?

What did you think and what did you do regarding the May 3 Comey testimony before the Senate Intel Committee?

Regarding the decision to terminate Comey, when was it made, why was it made, who on your staff played a role in decision, and how was it determined to make it public?

What did you mean to communicate during your May 10 meeting with Kislyak and [Sergey] Lavrov (concerning ‘pressure off’ and ‘nutcase’)?

What did you mean regarding your statements to Lester Holt regarding Comey and Russia?

What was the purpose of May 12 tweet that Comey better hope there are no tapes?

What was the purpose of the September and October press statements, including tweets, regarding an investigation of Comey? Also, Sarah Sanders statements regarding same?

What was the reason for your continued criticism of Comey and McCabe, even till today?

On Attorney General Jeff Sessions:

What did you think and what did you do regarding AG Sessions recusal?

What efforts did you make to try to get him to change his mind and reverse?

Did you have a discussion about whether the AG was going protect him and reference other AG’s?

What did you think and what did you do in reaction to the news of the appointment of the Special Counsel? – Including your reaction to AG Session’s resignation?

What was the purpose of holding AG Sessions resignation until May 31 and with whom did you discuss it?

What did you think and what did you do in reaction to the June 20, 2017 determination that the SC was speaking to Rogers, Pompeo and Coates?

What consideration and discussion did you have regarding terminating the Special Counsel in June of 2017?

What did you think and do in reaction to January 25, 2018 story about the termination of the Special Counsel and Don [McGahn] backing you off of the termination?

What discussions did you have with Reince Priebus in July 2017 about obtaining the Sessions resignation?

With whom did you discuss obtaining the AG’s resignation?

What was the purpose of the public criticism of Sessions via tweets during July 2017?

On the June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between campaign associates and Russian figures:

What did you think and what did you know about the June 9, 2016 meeting in Trump Tower and that it might be disclosed?

What involvement did you have in the communication strategy regarding the June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting and the release of Don Jr.’s emails concerning same?

What interaction and communication did you have with Michael Cohen, Felix Sater, and others, including foreign nationals, regarding real estate developments in Russia during the period of the campaign?

During a 2013 trip to Russia, what communication and relationships did you have with the Agalarovs and any Russian government officials?

What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding any meeting with Putin?

What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding US Sanctions toward Russia?

Did you discuss either meeting with Putin or US sanctions with others?

What knowledge did you have regarding the June 9 Trump Tower meeting? When did you become aware of the meeting?

What knowledge or involvement did you have concerning platform changes regarding arming Ukraine?

During the campaign, what knowledge or information did you have regarding Russian hacking, use of social media or other acts aimed at the campaign?

What knowledge did you have of any outreach by members or former members of your campaign to Russia offering potential assistance to the campaign? NOTE: specifically mentioned [Paul] Manafort.

What knowledge did you have of communication with or regarding Roger Stone, persons associated with Roger Stone, Julian Assange, or Wikileaks?

What knowledge did you have during the Transition of an attempt to establish back channel communications to Russia and efforts by Jared Kushner regarding same?

What knowledge do you have of a 2017 meeting in Seychelles regarding Erik Prince of Blackwater?

What knowledge do you have of a Ukrainian peace proposal provided to Michael Cohen in 2017?

