Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized after contracting infection, spokesman says

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized on Sunday after an infection he contracted spread to his blood, his spokesman said Monday. The announcement of the hospitalization comes just days after Bush's wife, Barbara, died at age 92.

"President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. "He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

Bush, 93, was hospitalized last April due to a "mild case of pneumonia." Earlier in 2017 he was hospitalized for 16 days, also to be treated for pneumonia. He was temporarily placed on a ventilator and was treated in the intensive care unit. His wife was also hospitalized around the same time to treat a case of bronchitis.

Barbara died Tuesday, shortly after her family announced she was in failing health and would decline further medical treatment in favor of "comfort care." There were no details of her specific health problems.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.