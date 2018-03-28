Expand / Collapse search
Facing backlash, California county rescinds homeless shelter plan

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Irvine, California residents are concerned about plans to house the homeless in their city after moving encampments from the Santa Ana River.

Facing a public backlash, supervisors in Orange County, Calif., on Tuesday rescinded their plan for emergency homeless shelters in three cities.

The homeless shelters in Irvine, Huntington Beach and Laguna Niguel were to house up to 400 people, the Orange County Register reported.

Laguna Niguel ranks seventh among the nation’s wealthiest cities, according to a 2016 Register report.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote undid its March 19 approval of the three-city homeless plan, which would have located 200 homeless people in Irvine, then 100 in Huntington Beach and 100 in Laguna Niguel, if needed.

The vote was met with swift and widespread pushback. Within a day, the Irvine and Laguna Niguel city councils voted to sue the county, and Irvine filed its lawsuit on Monday.

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Homeless people line up in preparation to move from their homeless camp site along a riverbed in Anaheim, Calif. County officials in California have agreed to extend motel stays "on a case-by-case basis" for hundreds of homeless people who were removed from tent camps along the Santa Ana River in February. The Los Angeles Times reports the decision came after a rare federal court hearing Saturday, March 17, 2018, and is the latest chapter of an extraordinary effort to help the growing numbers of homeless in one of America's wealthiest counties. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)

Homeless people line up in preparation to move from their homeless camp site along a riverbed in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 20, 2018.  (AP)

At least 250 protesters rallied outside Irvine City Hall on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. By Tuesday, thousands, mostly from Irvine, protested the board’s plan, the Register reported.

More than 24,000 people have reportedly signed two petitions opposing the plan.

