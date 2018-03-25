Expand / Collapse search
Trump say many lawyers - seeking 'fame & fortune' - want to work for him

Joseph Weber
By Joseph Weber | Fox News
High-profile attorney and critic of the Mueller probe has argued that actors within the Justice Department are trying to take down President Trump.

President Trump boasted Sunday that many lawyers -- with the prospect of “fame & fortune” -- want to represent him in the Russia collusion investigation, amid news reports that Trump cannot hire top-rate lawyers for the job.

“Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on,” Trump said over two tweets.

“Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. “Problem is that a new lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country - and I am very happy with my existing team. Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems!”

TRUMP SHAKES UP LEGAL TEAM AHEAD OF POSSIBLE MUELLER INTERVIEW

Trump’s lawyer John Dowd resigned Thursday from the legal team handling special counsel Robert Mueller’s federal investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

VICTORIA TOENSING JOINS HUSBAND JOSEPH DIGENOVA ON TRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM IN RUSSIA PROBE

Dowd purportedly resigned over Trump’s recent public attacks on Mueller and the president’s desire to be interviewed directly by Mueller.

Trump replaced Dowd with veteran Washington lawyer Joseph diGenova.