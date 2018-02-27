Trump names Brad Parscale as campaign manager for 2020 re-election bid

President Trump has tapped former adviser Brad Parscale to be campaign manager for his 2020 re-election bid, underscoring his intentions to run for a second term.

Parscale, who previously worked for the Trump Organization, was Trump’s top digital operations guru during the 2016 campaign.

“President Trump is delivering on his promises for a stronger more prosperous country. ... We’re committed to continuing this fight for our country by President Trump’s side and I’m thrilled Brad will help lead the effort,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement released by the Trump campaign.

Trump has left little doubt about his intentions to seek re-election, and the Parscale decision effectively cements those plans.

Trump filed the paperwork to organize his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration, held his first campaign rally on Feb. 18, 2017, in Florida, and has mused publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.

That field already is staggeringly broad.

Politicians ranging from California Sen. Kamala Harris to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker to 2016 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders are thought to be considering a run.

Some conservatives, though, think Trump would stand the best chance against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

A straw poll taken at the Conservative Political Action Conference showed participants picked Warren as the Democrat most likely to lose to Trump – if she runs.

Fox News’ John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.