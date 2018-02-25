Trump tells governors meetings on Florida massacre will be 'first on our list'

President Trump told the nation's governors Sunday night that the mass shooting at the Florida high school earlier this month will be discussed during upcoming White House meetings.

"We’ll be talking about Parkland and the horrible event that took place last week," Trump said during brief remarks to the governors and their spouses at their annual ball. "That will be one of the subjects and I think we’ll make that first on our list [Monday]."

Trump also singled out Florida's Republican governor, Rick Scott, for praise during his remarks, saying Scott was "doing a great job."

The Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 students and teachers and sparked the national debate about America's gun laws back to life. Trump described the shooting as a "horrible event."

Trump's session with the governors will be the latest in which he solicits ideas for stopping gun violence at schools as the White House works to finalize an expected legislative proposal. Trump spent several days last week hearing emotional pleas from parents and students, including some who survived the Parkland shooting, and others who suffered through school shootings in Connecticut and Colorado. He also solicited input from state and local officials.



Trump has floated numerous ideas since the shooting, including raising the minimum age for the purchase of assault-style weapons, improving background checks for gun purchases, arming educators and paying them bonuses, and re-opening mental institutions.



The National Rifle Association, which backed Trump for president, opposes increasing the minimum age for assault-style weapons purchases but favors arming teachers.



"I think we're going to have a great bill put forward very soon having to do with background checks, having to do with getting rid of certain things and keeping other things, and perhaps we'll do something on age, because it doesn't seem to make sense that you have to wait until you are 21 years old to get a pistol, but to get a gun like this maniac used in the school, you get that at 18," Trump told Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday night. "That doesn't make sense."

