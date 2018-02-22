Expand / Collapse search
Who to watch at CPAC: Agenda includes Trump, Pence, Cruz and more

CPAC organizer on timing of Wayne LaPierre's appearance

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, says it would be a mistake for CPAC to back away from conservations around the Second Amendment.

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicked off this week with some big name Republicans scheduled to attend.

The political conference hosts a bevy of Republican, conservative and nationalist speakers – from the president to elected officials to right-leaning foreign politicians.

Here’s a look at some of the speakers slated to speak on Thursday and Friday at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland (EST).

Thursday

10:35 a.m. – Vice President Mike Pence

11:55 a.m. – French politician Marion Maréchal-Le Pen

12:40 p.m. – White House counsel Don McGahn

1:00 p.m. – Labor Secretary Alex Acosta

2:00 p.m. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

2:20 p.m. – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; Labor Secretary Alex Acosta

Friday

9:25 a.m. – Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

10:05 a.m. – President Trump

11:55 a.m. – White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Small Business Administration administer Linda McMahon

12:30 p.m. – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai

1:35 p.m. – Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

2:00 p.m. – Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Ky.; Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

3:35 p.m. – British politician Nigel Farage

The full CPAC agenda can be found here