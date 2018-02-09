Rachel Brand, No. 3 official at DOJ, is stepping down

Rachel Brand, associate attorney general in the Department of Justice, is stepping down from her position, Fox News has confirmed. Brand, the No. 3 official in the DOJ, will be leaving following a nine-month tenure in the role.

A friend of Brand’s says Rachel was “not looking to leave,” but was approached with a “dream job.” Brand will now head to work for Walmart, Fox News confirmed.

News of Brand’s departure was first reported by The New York Times.

In the line of succession, Brand has been behind Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein is overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. She was in line to oversee the investigation if Rosenstein stepped down.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia inquiry.

Currie Gunn, Brand’s assistant, has also left the department, according to The Times.

