Iran has fired 23 ballistic missiles since start of 2015 nuclear deal, explosive report shows

Iran has launched up to 23 ballistic missiles since the 2015 nuclear agreement, according to a detailed report obtained by Fox News that shows the regime continuing to test and develop its program – even though the launch of nuclear-capable missiles has eased over the past year.

“Out of all the ballistic missiles Iran fired in 2017, only four or five missiles can be considered nuclear-capable. In 2016, Iran fired 10 to 11 missiles than can be considered nuclear-capable,” according to a report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “It is highly likely that the administration’s threat intimidated Tehran, altering its flight-testing calculus.”

The report also cites an Iranian outlet quoting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps complaining of testing delays over concerns of a potential response by the United States.

The report, though, has “identified as many as 23 ballistic missile launches by Iran since the conclusion of the July 2015 nuclear deal,” wrote its author, Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior Iran analyst at Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The nuclear agreement’s supporters point out the deal was designed only to address Iran’s nuclear program. They, notably the European governments that are also signatories to the agreement, stress international inspectors have certified Iran in compliance.

The deal’s opponents, like the Trump Administration, argue the nuclear agreement emboldened Iran’s non-nuclear activity such as its support of extremism, ballistic missile development and cyber attacks.

President Trump has threatened to pull the U.S. out of the Iran deal by May if European nations refuse to agree to changes.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is traveling this week in Europe, meeting with counterparts. State Department officials said staffers are already beginning Iran talks in Europe.

“I’d say there was a pretty wide measure of agreement on the European side about the need to look at what Iran is doing on the ballistic missile front and to work out what we can do collectively to constrain that activity and to make a big difference there,” said United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson after his meeting with Secretary Tillerson.

European governments largely want to stay in the nuclear agreement, and their support of further measures against Iran’s missile program could potentially keep it together, if it satisfied the president.