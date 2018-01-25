Immigrant activists protest at Schumer's home, chanting 'If Chuck won't let us dream, we won't let him sleep'

About 75 immigrant activists protested this week outside U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn, N.Y., home to denounce the deal to end the government shutdown without protections for young immigrants.

“If Chuck won’t let us dream, we won’t let him sleep,” some chanted. “No! Not one more deportation.”

Senate Democrats -- led by Schumer -- angered liberal activists Monday by yielding on GOP demands to reopen the government without an immigration deal to protect from deportation younger immigrants known as "Dreamers."

Tuesday's protest was organized by local groups including Make the Road New York.

A spokesman for Schumer released the following statement:

"For the first time ever, we forced the Majority Leader [U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.] to guarantee a vote to protect our Dreamers so that these young people can continue to work, study and serve in our military. These fine young people are American in every sense of the word but for their status and the Senator [Schumer] will work hard -- day and night -- to pass legislation to protect them."

Bklyner, a local blog, reported that the event was organized by several groups, including the Working Families Party and the Center for Popular Democracy.

“We're targeting Dems who voted for this CR (continuing resolution),” Angel Padilla, a policy director for Indivisible, an organization formed shortly after Donald Trump was elected, told the Daily Beast. “They sold out Dreamers. They failed to stand up to Trump's white supremacy. They had the support of the grassroots and they caved. It also demonstrates that Democrats remain terrified of immigration. And they will continue to run from it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.