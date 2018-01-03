93-year-old World War II vet sworn in as mayor in New Jersey town

World War II veteran Vito Perillo wasn’t about to let age stop him in his quest to become mayor of Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

The 93-yer-old wore out two pairs of shoes going door-to-door to hand out 7,500 campaign fliers. His successful grassroots campaign led to the stunning defeat of incumbent Gerald Turning in November.

Perillo, a former electronics engineer for the U.S. Department of Defense, a U.S. Navy veteran and newcomer to politics, was sworn-in Tuesday.

The Bible he used was one that belonged his late wife Mae, who died in 2013. They had been married for 64 years.

Perillo said he didn’t think he had a chance of winning but decided to run following a pair of whistleblower lawsuits involving the police department that cost the borough a reported $1.1 million in settlements.

Turning was the borough police chief from 2004 to 2011. He was also the borough administrator from 2010 to 2014.

As mayor, Perillo will oversee a $24 million budget. He’s also required to attend two monthly mayoral meetings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.