Trump blasts 'fake news' Washington Post report that he considered 'rescinding' Gorsuch pick

President Trump on Tuesday slammed a Washington Post report that said he came close to “rescinding” the nomination for Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch prior to his confirmation hearing.

“A story in the @washingtonpost that I was close to ‘rescinding’ the nomination of Justice Gorsuch prior to confirmation is FAKE NEWS. I never even wavered and am very proud of him and the job he is doing as Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. The unnamed sources don’t exist!” Trump tweeted.

The report was published in the Washington Post Monday night, and said Trump discussed rescinding Gorsuch’s nomination after he was critical of Trump and his verbal attacks on the federal judiciary.

The Post report focused on Trump's response to comments Gorsuch made to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in February, when he called Trump's criticism of judges “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

The report was attributed to “several people with knowledge of the discussions.”

The Post stood by its reporting, updating the story Tuesday morning with the president’s tweet, and writing that “this account is based on interviews with 11 people familiar with the episode, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.”

The president has repeatedly slammed “Fake News,” and the journalistic practice of using anonymous sources, often suggesting that they do not exist.