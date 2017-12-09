Trump is recording robocall for Roy Moore ahead of election

President Trump is recording a robocall for Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore ahead of Tuesday’s election, Fox News has confirmed.

It comes as the president has been stepping up his support for Moore, who has been battling accusations of past sexual misconduct and needs the votes of Trump supporters to pull off a win.

The president on Saturday tweeted his support for Moore while painting Democratic nominee Doug Jones as a liberal who will vote against his agenda.

“We can’t have a Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Democrat, Jones, in that important Alabama Senate seat,” the president tweeted. “Need your vote to Make America Great Again! Jones will always vote against what we must do for our Country.”

On Friday night, the president talked up his support for Moore during a rally in Pensacola, Florida, just across the state line from towns in south Alabama.

MOORE SUPPORTERS STICKING BY CANDIDATE IN FINAL LEG OF SCANDAL-SCARRED CAMPAIGN

"We cannot afford ... to lose a seat in the very, very close United States Senate," Trump said Friday. "We need somebody in that Senate seat who will vote for our 'Make America Great Again' agenda … So get out and vote for Roy Moore. Do it. Do it."

Trump officially endorsed Moore last week after giving lukewarm support in wake of the accusations in the media that the Republican candidate pursued sexual relationships with female teenagers while in his thirties. Moore denies the allegations.

According to Politico, which first reported the robocalls, the call from Trump to voters is expected to go out Monday.

Fox News’ Jennifer Bowman contributed to this report.