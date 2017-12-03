Expand / Collapse search
Feinstein: Senate Judiciary now sees possibility of Trump obstruction case

Joseph Weber
By Joseph Weber | Fox News
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sunday the panel has started to see "the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice" against President Trump.

The senator told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that her analysis is based on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion probe that has recently resulted in indictments against former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates and guilty pleas by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

She also pointed to "the continual tweets" from the White House on the matter. However, she provided no specific information that the Senate panel had to suggest its members have been piecing together an obstruction case.

Feinstein also said she believed Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey came "directly because he did not agree to lift the cloud of the Russia investigation," saying, "That's obstruction of justice."

She also suggested she had a revelation last month that Trump is not fit to do the job, after saying in August that he could be “a good president,” which sparked outrage from the party’s progressive wing and a 2018 primary challenge for her Senate seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 