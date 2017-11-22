Trump: NFL may keep teams in locker rooms during national anthem next year

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that the NFL is considering keeping the teams inside the locker rooms during the national anthem next year over fallout from the players’ protest this year.

“The NFL is now thinking about a new idea - keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season,” Trump tweeted. “That’s almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!”

Trump was likely referring to The Washington Post report published Tuesday that said owners are mulling an offseason change to the league’s anthem policy. Several sources told the paper that keeping players inside the locker room is on the table.

Trump has been critical of players who’ve taken a knee this entire season and has suggested the owners should “fire” any players who kneel during the national anthem.

Trump has most recently targeted Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch for sitting during the national anthem, but standing for Mexico’s.