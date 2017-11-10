GOP Senate campaign arm drops out of fundraising agreement with Roy Moore

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is no longer listed as part of a joint fundraising agreement with Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, as the candidate battles allegations he sought romantic relationships with teenage females as an adult.

Paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday shows the NRSC is not part of the fundraising committee with the Moore campaign -- though it was listed last month alongside the Alabama Republican Party and the Republican National Committee.

The news about the fundraising agreement was first reported by Politico.

Neither the NRSC nor the Moore campaign immediately returned a request for comment from Fox News on Friday. It's unclear whether the change in status in the FEC report is related to the new allegations.

ROY MOORE TURMOIL PROMPTS TALK OF LUTHER STRANGE WRITE-IN CAMPAIGN IN SENATE RACE

Top Senate Republicans, including the head of the NRSC, have called on Moore, 70, to step aside if the allegations are true.

Moore adamantly denies them, calling the accusations false and the story a “desperate political attack.”

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court and an ardent social conservative, pursued relationships with four teenage women dating back to the 1970s when he was in his early thirties and single.

One woman told the paper she was 14 when the 32-year-old Moore asked her out and made sexual advances.

Fox News’ Jason Donner and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.