Japan's Shinzo Abe took a tumble during golf outing — and Trump didn't notice

Video emerged this week of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe playing golf with President Trump during the latter’s trip to Asia.

The video begins with Abe taking a few swings while Trump looks on. As Trump walks away, Abe attempts to climb out of the sand bunker and takes a tumble backwards.

An aide rushed over to Abe to help him after he rolled into the sandy hole.

Trump earlier shared a brief clip of himself golfing with Abe and professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama.