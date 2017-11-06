New Dem turmoil as Donna Brazile levels sexism accusations against Clinton's top dog

Former Democratic Party boss Donna Brazile’s forthcoming book fueled new turmoil on Monday as another excerpt showed her taking aim at Hillary Clinton’s campaign, this time leveling allegations of sexism against the campaign’s top male lieutenants.

The Huffington Post reported on the passage, in which Brazile complained about her treatment by campaign manager Robby Mook and his team.

The two supposedly were at odds over Mook’s refusal to let her hire a temporary CEO when she took over the Democratic National Committee on an interim basis.

Describing a tense conference call on the matter, Brazile reportedly wrote: “I have worked with men all my life in politics and I can sense when they get to this part about not being able to deal with a woman. This is not a racial thing. This was a gender thing.”

She also reportedly wrote that she interjected during the call to say: “You know, this does not feel like a negotiation to me. This feels like power and control. Gentlemen, let’s just put our dicks out on the table and see who’s got the bigger one, because I know mine is bigger than all of yours.”

BRAZILE ALLEGATIONS EXPOSE DEM RIFT

Brazile’s allegations against Clinton’s team – including the bombshell claim that the DNC signed an agreement giving the campaign partial control over party decisions before the primary was over – have rocked the Democratic Party, and prompted strong pushback from some of Hillary Clinton’s top aides.

One ex-Clinton aide told the Huffington Post in response to the latest "Hacks" excerpt that, “Given that she already had to walk back her claims about a rigged nomination and was caught buying into a right-wing conspiracy about Hillary’s health, I’m not sure how much more of this book people should take seriously.”

This was an apparent reference to Brazile saying on ABC’s “This Week” there was no evidence of nomination rigging, despite her description of the special deal between the DNC and the campaign.

An open letter signed by dozens of Clinton campaign members including Mook also said “we do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book.” That letter blasted one particular passage in which Brazile said she considered trying to replace Clinton with then-Vice President Joe Biden amid questions about the Democratic presidential nominee's health.

Despite Brazile's complaints about the campaign's attitude toward women, Mook had some women on his team and reportedly liked Brazile’s choice for DNC CEO.

President Trump, meanwhile, has used Brazile’s claims about the DNC-Clinton camp deal to suggest a federal investigation be launched.

“The real story on Collusion is in Donna B's new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie!” he tweeted last week.

Brazile took over as the interim DNC chairwoman in 2016 when Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced out over emails that indicated the party organization unfairly favored Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primary.