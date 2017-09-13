Trump says Clinton 'blames everybody but herself' for election loss

If anyone thought President Donald Trump would remain silent, or let surrogates do the talking for him, regarding Hillary Clinton’s new book and her recent public appearances to promote it, they guessed wrong.

On Wednesday evening, the president issued a couple of tweets referring to his opponent in the 2016 presidential race.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) [sic] but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!” Trump tweeted shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The president followed that up with a second tweet a few minutes later.

“The ‘deplorables’ came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!,” the president wrote.

Earlier Wednesday, Clinton reacted to remarks by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, after Sanders recently appeared on ABC’s “The View” and described Clinton’s book tour – promoting “What Happened,” Clinton’s account of her election defeat – as “sad.”

“I honestly don't pay much attention to what she says," Clinton said of Sanders.

Clinton’s publicity tour, coinciding with the book’s release, has included appearances on TV and news shows, and at bookstore signing events.

According to the Washington Examiner, readers have not been impressed with the book, calling it “complete garbage,” an “overrated piece of fiction,” and “hastily slapped together.”