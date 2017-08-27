Trump to visit Texas Tuesday, praises Harvey recovery efforts

President Trump will visit the state of Texas on Tuesday, the White House confirmed Sunday.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House is still working to coordinate logistics for the trip with state and local officials.

Trump had previously tweeted he would visit the storm-ravaged state "as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety."

The president praised the government response to Hurricane Harvey, including emergency crews that have rescued "thousands," as stormwater rises and strands residents across the state.

"Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with," Trump tweeted. "Thousands rescued."

The storm hit the state’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane late Friday and continues slowly to move northwest as a tropical storm, with steady rain that is flooding homes and streets. Some areas have had as much as 24 inches of rain.

The storm is Trump’s first natural disaster as president. The ways in which the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other offices within the administration are responding will be a big test for Trump, a former businessman who until this year never had held elected office.

Trump is monitoring the developments from the Camp David presidential retreat in western Maryland. He led a video conference Saturday and Sunday with Vice President Pence, Cabinet members and other top administration officials.

Also on Sunday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry told Fox News' "Fox & Friends," "The administration is being very focused on making sure the state has everything it needs."

Perry, a former Texas governor, was like Trump careful to make clear that Texas is leading the storm-recovery efforts, praising Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s response, as floodwaters reached dangerous levels in Houston, where evacuations are expected to continue for days.

"We need to be prepared for a really long recovery," Perry said.