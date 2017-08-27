Trump planning Texas visit, praises Harvey recovery efforts

President Trump on Sunday said he is planning a trip to storm-ravaged Texas, and praised the government response to Hurricane Harvey, including the “thousands rescued” by emergency crews, as storm water rises and strands residents across the state.

“Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with,” Trump tweeted. “Thousands rescued.”

The president also tweeted that he will be traveling to the Lone Star State, "as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety."

The storm hit the state’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane late Friday and continues to slowly move northwest as a tropical storm, with steady rain that is flooding homes and streets. Some areas have seen as much as 24 inches of rain.

The storm is Trump’s first natural disaster as president. And how the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other offices within the administration respond will be a big test for Trump, a former businessman who until this year had never held elected office.

Trump is monitoring the developments from the Camp David presidential retreat in western Maryland. He led a video conference with top officials Saturday, and he is scheduled to hold another one Sunday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“We’ve got some really great people … like [director] Brock Long over at FEMA,” said Perry, a former Texas governor. “The administration is being very focused on making sure the state has everything it needs.”

Like Trump, Perry was careful to make clear that Texas is leading the storm-recovery efforts, praising Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s response, as flood waters reach dangerous levels in Houston, where evacuations are expected to continue for days.

“We need to be prepared for a really long recovery,” Perry said.