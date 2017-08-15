Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after fall, report says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was rushed into emergency surgery Sunday night after his right leg gave out, Page Six of the New York Post reported.

Giuliani was vacationing in Long Island when his knee “gave way” while he was hosting a barbeque on the first day of his vacation, according to the Post.

“I tried to get up but [my wife] Judith ordered me not to move. If it hadn’t been for her, the injury would have been a lot worse. I now call her ‘Nurse Nancy,’” Giuliani said of his wife. “I swear to God, it was my first day of vacation and we’d planned to play a lot of golf. I don’t think I will be playing golf for a few weeks. But I am already up and limping around. I’m a tough guy, so this isn’t going to stop me.”

The former mayor told the Post from his hospital bed, “I was a catcher from a very young age, and I have suffered with ‘catcher’s knee’ for years, and the doctors said it would deteriorate.”

Judith, a trained nurse, told the Post that she noticed “Rudy had to have surgery right away … He will be in the hospital for a few more days, but he’s in great spirits.”

She added he’s “already working from his hospital bed … He’s not by any means down for the count.”

