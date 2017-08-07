Trump slams Blumenthal again, recommends a long Vietnam ‘vacation’

President Trump continued his tweetstorm against Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal Monday, adding that Blumenthal "should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at least say he was there."

Trump called Blumenthal a "phony Vietnam con artist" Monday morning in a series of tweets against the senator, after he made comments against the Trump administration during an appearance on CNN Monday.

Blumenthal criticized the Justice Department for its new policies to tamp down leaks, and questioned the motives of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the White House.

"I’m concerned that the Justice Department is weaponizing these laws for its personal and political ends, and specifically, for the White House’s purposes," Blumenthal said on "New Day," questioning Sessions’ announcement last week of a new counterintelligence unit to prioritize cases involving unauthorized disclosures.

Blumenthal later tweeted that the president's "bullying hasn't worked before and it won't work now," adding that "no one is above the law."

TRUMP SLAMS DEM SENATOR FOR 'PHONY' VIETNAM BRAVERY STORY

Trump's tweets were referring to a controversy that arose during Blumenthal's 2010 campaign, when he claimed that he served in the Vietnam War.

"I served during the Vietnam era," Blumenthal said in 2008. "I remember the taunts, the insults, sometimes even physical abuse."

He told a gathering of families who were expressing support for returning American troops in 2003 that, "when we returned, we saw nothing like this."

But The New York Times reported that Blumenthal, 71, got five military deferments that let him avoid deployment. Blumenthal addressed the controversy in a press conference during his 2010 Senate campaign, and clarified that he served "during" the war as a reservist, and not "in" the war overseas.

Just before going after Blumenthal, Trump slammed the "fake news media" for failing to cover the "importance" of the United Nations Security Council’s 15-0 vote to hit North Korea with tough sanctions.

Trump tweeted the sentiments Monday afternoon, two days after the Security Council unanimously voted to sanction the regime in what U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley called "the single largest economic sanctions package ever leveled against the North Korean regime" and "the most stringent set of sanctions on any country in a generation."

In another tweet, the president went after the "failing" New York Times -- questioning how much longer the news organization would be in business.

The New York Times tweet came one day after Vice President Pence blasted the news outlet for a report that said he was running a shadow campaign to defeat Trump in 2020 as "disgraceful and offensive."