Top Trump Cabinet officials take part in weekly Bible study class

Key members of President Trump's Cabinet take part in weekly Bible study classes, according to a report by the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Regular attendees at the sessions include Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Agriculture Secretary Sunny Perdue, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions also attend when their schedule permits.

The sessions are led by Ralph Drollinger, a former NBA basketball player who turned to the ministry full-time after his injury-shortened career.

"It's the best Bible study that I've ever taught in my life," Drollinger told CBN of his pupils. "They are so teachable; they're so noble; they're so learned."

Trump himself has a standing invitation to attend the sessions and receives a copy of Drollinger's teaching every week.

Drollinger believes that his Bible study is the first to be held for Cabinet members in at least 100 years.

"These are godly individuals that God has risen to a position of prominence in our culture," he said. "I just praise God for them."

