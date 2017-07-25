Senate Judiciary Committee rescinds Manafort subpoena

The Senate Judiciary Committee has rescinded its subpoena compelling Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign manager, to testify at a public hearing, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the committee's ranking member, told Fox News that Manafort and Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, would appear before the committee "hopefully in September."

"The staffs are negotiating and it just got too close," Feinstein said, "and members need to prepare and they need to get documents to be able to prepare, so that's what we've set upon now."

Manafort had been subpoenaed late Monday to testify at Wednesday's hearing, which is part of the ongoing congressional investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign officials in the 2016 presidential election.

Feinstein and committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said earlier Tuesday that they subpoenaed Manafort after being unable to reach a deal for him to undergo a private interview.

Lawmakers would have been expected to ask Manafort and Trump Jr. about their June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and her associates. Emails posted by Trump Jr. earlier this month suggested he took the meeting with the expectation of receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Manafort met Tuesday with the staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is conducting its own investigation into Russian actions during last year's campaign.

Last Friday, the Judiciary Committee also subpoenaed Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of the research firm that allegedly hired a British intelligence officer to compile a dossier of allegations involving Trump and his ties to Russia. However, Simpson has since agreed to a transcribed interview and will not testify in public.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge and Jason Donner contributed to this report.