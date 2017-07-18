McConnell: Senate will hold procedural vote to repeal ObamaCare next week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate will hold a procedural vote to repeal ObamaCare “early next week.”

“We’ll have the vote on the motion to proceed to the repeal early next week,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

This procedural vote, known as a motion to proceed, starts debate on a bill.

The Senate Republicans' latest bill to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed Monday as more Republican senators announced their opposition to its details. In response, President Trump has called on Congress to just repeal the law and figure out a replacement later.

“Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new health care plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!” Trump tweeted.

But McConnell may not have the votes for this effort either: West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins have all signaled they are against legislation that would repeal ObamaCare without offering a replacement.

"As I stated earlier this year, I cannot vote to proceed to repeal the ACA without reform that allows people the choice they want, the affordability they need and the quality of care they deserve,” Murkowski said Tuesday.

Republicans have 52 seats in the Senate. McConnell can lose only two Republican votes if all Democrats vote against the effort.

