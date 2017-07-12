Kid Rock confirms Michigan Senate run

Musician Kid Rock has announced his bid for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

In a tweet Wednesday, Rock, whose birth name is Robert James Ritchie, wrote that the website “KidRockForSenate.com” was real and to stay tuned for “a major announcement in the near future.”

Republicans in Michigan have reportedly been considering Rock to run on the GOP ticket in 2018 to challenge incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow for her seat.

Michigan GOP press officer Sarah Anderson told Fox News in February that she was unaware if Rock would run for office in the state, but that she thinks it “would be awesome” if he did.

MICHIGAN GOP: KID ROCK 'WOULD BE AWESOME' AS SENATE CANDIDATE

Rock, an outspoken conservative, endorsed Mitt Romney for president during his 2012 campaign. He told The Guardian in 2015 that he’s a Republican on certain issues, but leans toward the middle on others.

“I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues. I am no fan of abortion, but it’s not up to a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister I don’t look forward to marrying gay people, but I’m not opposed to it,” Rock said.

The singer visited President Donald Trump at the White House in April with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and fellow musician Ted Nugent.

If Kid Rock is serious about running and wins the Senate seat, he would be the first GOP candidate to win that seat since 1998. Incumbent Stabenow has held her seat since 2000.