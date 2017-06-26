Health Care
Senate health care bill would lower deficit, increase number of uninsured, estimate says
Senate Republicans’ health care bill would reduce the federal deficit and eventually lead to lower premiums, but would result in millions more Americans being uninsured a decade from now, according to a fresh analysis from Capitol Hill’s nonpartisan budget scorekeepers.
The bill’s highly anticipated “score” was released Monday afternoon and immediately became part of the Senate’s raging health care debate as GOP leaders scramble to win over reluctant Republicans and tee up a vote to repeal and replace much of ObamaCare as early as this week.
The Congressional Budget Office estimate is an important factor, but its impact could be mixed.
In terms of coverage, the CBO and Joint Committee on Taxation report said the proposal would increase the number of uninsured by 22 million in 2026 relative to current law.
This is “primarily because the penalty for not having insurance would be eliminated,” the analysis noted, adding lower Medicaid spending and smaller subsidies also would reduce enrollment in later years.