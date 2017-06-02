Trump administration asks Supreme Court to let revised travel ban take effect

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court late Thursday to let the revised travel ban take effect.

The administration filed two emergency applications with the nine Court justices seeking to block two lower court rulings that blocked President Trump’s executive order.

In the filing, the Justice Department argued that the appeals court in Richmond, Va. made several mistakes in ruling against Trump’s travel order.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a Justice Department spokeswoman, said the ban is lawful.

The order barred entry for people from six Muslim majority nations, including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days while the U.S. implements stricter visa screenings.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals called the national security concerns an after-the-fact justification for a policy that was "intended to bar Muslims from this country."

Fox News’ Serafin Gomez and the Associated Press contributed to this report.