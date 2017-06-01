Philadelphia councilman stabbed during attempted robbery, police say

A Philadelphia city councilman was stabbed during an attempted robbery near his home, police said.

Republican Councilman David Oh was getting out of his car late Wednesday night when he was approached by a man, said police Lt. John Walker.

"The male is saying something to him. He can't understand what he's saying, so he engages the male in conversation momentarily," Walker said.

That's when, police said, the man pulled out a knife and told Oh to give him his keys. He then stabbed Oh once in the left side of his body and took off. Oh was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition early Thursday morning.

"He wants everybody to know he is OK, and he's doing well," Walker said.

Oh was first elected to council in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. He's the first Asian-American elected to public office in Philadelphia, and the only U.S. military veteran currently serving on council.

"We are aware of a reported violent attack on Councilman David Oh near his home and are closely monitoring his condition," Democratic City Council President Darrell Clarke said in a statement after the stabbing. "David is a valued colleague with a young, beautiful family. We ask all Philadelphians to keep Councilman Oh and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Police said they would be searching the area for surveillance video and interviewing potential witnesses. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney urged anyone with information to come forward.

"We are all praying for Councilman Oh's quick recovery and thinking of his family during this incredibly difficult time," Kennedy said in a statement. "Whenever violence happens on our streets it is a terrible tragedy. When it happens near our homes, where we are supposed to feel safe, it is all the more devastating."