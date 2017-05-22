Melania Trump reportedly growing frustrated with White House comm team

Melania Trump is reportedly at odds with the White House communications and press team, which she believes are not doing enough to protect her husband.

Melania’s concerns have focused around Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Politico reported Sunday. Speculation about Spicer’s role in the administration increased earlier this month after went on Navy Reserve duty a day after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director.

“She was really concerned that Spicer was not doing a good job, that they were not proactive in defending the president,” said one outside adviser told Politico. ”The leaks bother her. She believes a lot of people are more interested in serving themselves than him.”

Melania had also been troubled by quotes from aides who criticize the president and she had discussed it with her husband, the report said. President Trump calls a handful of people to discuss the reaction to the White House drama beyond Washington.

The First Lady has only been seen sparingly in the public eye since Donald Trump took the White House. However, she joined her husband on his first foreign trip this week and released a statement before embarking. She also has plans to host her own events during the stops in the Middle East and Europe.

