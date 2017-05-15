Hillary Clinton launches Onward Together PAC

Hillary Clinton officially jumped back into politics Monday by launching her new PAC, Onward Together.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of state announced the news on Twitter and in a blast email to supporters pushing people to sign up.

“Resist, insist, persist, enlist,” says a message on the organization's homepage.

“Onward Together is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election,” the PAC’s mission statement says. “By encouraging people to organize, get involved, and run for office, Onward Together will advance progressive values and work to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

The Republican National Committee fired back at Clinton with a statement of its own.

"The American people rejected Hillary Clinton six months ago because she's completely out-of-touch, untrustworthy, and embraced the failed policies of the past," RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said. "If Democrats were smart, they’d realize it’s time to move onward from Hillary Clinton altogether.”

In her email, Clinton framed the group as a vehicle to "resist" unspecified opponents -- she did not name the Trump administration, but referenced protests against its policies.

“In recent months, we’ve seen what’s possible when people come together to resist bullying, hate, falsehoods, and divisiveness, and stand up for a fairer, more inclusive America,” Clinton emailed. “From the Women’s March to airports where communities are welcoming immigrants and refugees to town hall meetings in every community, Americans are speaking up and speaking out like never before.”

Clinton specifically said the PAC would back groups like Swing Left, Color of Change, and Emerge America, and tweeted, “stay tuned for more to come.”

“This year hasn’t been what I envisioned, but I know what I’m still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!” Clinton tweeted.

Clinton has spoken out repeatedly about her defeat by Donald Trump in last year's election. At a women's conference earlier this month, she blamed former FBI Director James Comey and Russian interference for the loss, while also saying she took "absolute personal responsibility" for her defeat.

"If the election were on October 27," she said. "I'd be your president."

