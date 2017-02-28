Politics

Twitter erupts over image of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on Oval Office couch

By Caitlin Yilek

Counselor to the president weighs in on 'Fox & Friends'

 

A photo showing senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch in a dress was too much for Twitter users to handle.

The Agency France-Presse tweeted the photo Monday after President Trump met with dozens of leaders of historically black colleges in the Oval Office.

Conway was looking at her cellphone after taking a photo of the group, according to the AFP. 

