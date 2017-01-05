If you thought your Thursday wasn’t going well, spare a thought for the design team at The Washington Post’s “Express” – the paper's free daily edition -- who managed to make a front page gaffe for the ages.

The Express’ cover story was on the Women’s March on Washington – an anti-Trump protest planned for the day after Inauguration Day. With a headline of “The modest start of a massive march,” the glitzy cover featured an image of a gender symbol made up of marchers.

Only it was the wrong gender symbol. Someone on the team apparently mixed them up, using the male instead of the female icon.

Shout out to The Washington Post Express who accidentally put the MALE symbol for the WOMAN'S march on their cover today pic.twitter.com/xGS0XE8RTd — Kimberly Betsill (@kimmybetsill) January 5, 2017

The image quickly went viral.

They're clueless about a universal 265-year-old sex symbol, but they're qualified to police fake news for you. https://t.co/d27LOSGFM1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 5, 2017

Express eventually deleted its tweet publicizing the cover, and quickly apologized.

They also showed how the cover was supposed to look, and later added that a corrected image will be distributed in its print edition on Friday.

We made a mistake on our cover this morning and we’re very embarrassed. We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol. — Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

This is how the cover should have looked. We apologize for the mistake. pic.twitter.com/MKKOkHPV8T — Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

