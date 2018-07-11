Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION

It’s not Bernie Sanders holding the Democrats back -- it’s Obama

F.H. Buckley
By | New York Post
President Barack Obama speaks at Cooper Union in New York April 22, 2010.

President Barack Obama speaks at Cooper Union in New York April 22, 2010.

Politics has become so mindless I’m almost ready to watch soccer. On the left, Trump is the root of all evil. On the right, the pro-Trumpers mostly just repeat themselves. So to make things more interesting, let a Trump supporter tell you how the Democrats can win an election.

Spoiler: It’s not Bernie Sanders holding the party back; it’s Barack Obama.

I know at this moment, it looks pretty hopeless. I don’t think socialism is the ticket, or open borders either. And the “Abolish ICE” crowd makes it seem as if the party of FDR and JFK has a death wish.

But the wheel turns and somehow yesterday’s big loser eventually ends up on top. In Britain, you have the impossible Jeremy Corbyn, but faced with a feckless Theresa May, Corbyn’s Labor Party nearly won the last election. So anything can happen.

 

To continue reading on The New York Post click here

Mr. Buckley is a foundation professor at Scalia Law School at George Mason University and author of “The Republican Workers Party: How the Trump Victory Drove Everyone Crazy, and Why it Was Just What We Needed,” forthcoming from Encounter.