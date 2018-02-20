Trump and the ladies: An imperfect and enduring match

In April of 2016 I wrote an opinion piece for the New York Daily News. It was called “Hillary Clinton’s gender is not a weapon: She needs to be careful as she tries to rally women against Donald Trump.”

I was particularly proud of this piece. I had been asked to write it as the Sunday feature, which felt like a really big deal. I made sure to stack it with data, letting very little emotion get in the way of my argument on a topic that is very emotional to me. And it was pretty well received, earning me a lot of feedback like “hope Hillary reads this” from Hillary supporters and “hope Hillary doesn’t see this” from Hillary haters.

All of this made me feel like I’d contributed to the national conversation in a meaningful way and helped focus an increasingly excited liberal base about the serious challenge that lay ahead.

We all know how that turned out.

Indeed, the challenge was even more serious than I thought back in April as we hadn’t scraped the surface of Trump’s sexism and misogyny. It would be months before we would hear his voice on that Access Hollywood tape bragging to Billy Bush that he “moved on her like a b*tch” and “grab ‘em by the p*ssy. You can do anything.”

I still (have to) believe that at their core, Trump supporters knew this wasn’t locker room talk. But the reality is that the Access Hollywood tape shocked America for like 30 seconds. Christian conservatives like Mike Pence were able to move on. Paul Ryan and Marco Rubio somehow found a way to still look at their wives and daughters and support Trump. And lots of women – many of whom must be victims of sexual assault when you look at the statistics – checked that box for Trump just a month later.

The release of the DNC/Podesta emails helped dilute the impact of the tape (thanks, Russia!) and then, of course, the Comey letter about Huma Abedin’s emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop did its part.

But the reality is there wasn’t a reckoning with women for Trump in 2016 that would sink him and I doubt there will be in 2018 or 2020.

To this point, a January FiveThirtyEight analysis finds that the gender gap that existed at the 2016 election persists a year later. It’s a lot bigger than it was for George W. Bush and Obama, but that’s no surprise. And it’s across all parties, which is also not a surprise. College educated voters still approve of Trump less than those without a degree and those in the Midwest and South still like him more than the Northeast and West.

What does this mean? That even before the tax cut came into effect, Trump was no worse off with women than he was when he won the election.

Think about that. At a moment in time when the #MeToo movement is the top story on any given day, we’re flush with horror stories of Harvey Weinstein and Dr. Larry Nassar level and Democrats are constantly bringing up the fact that 19 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, Trump is no worse off with women.

It took Trump eight days of the Rob Porter scandal to finally utter “I’m opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that” after being a veritable cheerleader for Porter’s innocence just days before. We found out that one of Trump’s aides personally paid a porn star $130,000 to cover up an affair after the birth of Trump’s only child with his wife, Melania. And lest we forget that he backed Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race, an alleged child molester who couldn’t even get deep red Alabama to back him over an openly pro-choice Democrat.

Consider this astounding Quinnipiac poll result from just a couple weeks ago. By a ratio of 72 percent to 22 percent, Republicans think Trump is a good role model. Eighty two percent say he shares their values and eighty percent said he provides the United States with moral leadership.

Now think back to what many believe was the best ad of the 2016 campaign, Hillary’s ad “Role Models.” Seeing young children listen to Trump as he insults women and minorities pulls on the heartstrings and, especially, affects women. Call me sexist, but being a mom informs your vote. Look at the Alabama Senate race if you need proof.

That ad didn’t matter in the end. And it certainly wouldn’t matter today against the backdrop of an increasingly approval rating for Trump in light of the tax reform package.

It’s this reality that makes it hard for me to believe smart, important pieces like David Remnick’s “A Reckoning With Women Awaits Trump.” Remnick even quotes Steve Bannon who, according to the preeminent Steve Bannon scholar Joshua Green, said “You watch. The time has come. Women are gonna take charge of society. And they couldn’t juxtapose a better villain than Trump. He is the patriarch. This is a definitional moment in the culture. It’ll never be the same going forward . . . The anti-patriarchy movement is going to undo ten thousand years of recorded history,” while watching the women at the Golden Globes wearing black to commemorate the #MeToo movement.

Props to Bannon for acknowledging the importance of this movement, but I still find it nearly impossible to believe that there will be any reckoning, especially at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Democrats can win an election by running on women's issues, but a “woman card” isn’t a good party favor this time around.

What I wrote back in April 2016 still holds: the current political landscape doesn’t allow for us to use the term women’s issues anymore. Republicans have turned the “war on women” on its head and made it out like Democrats don’t know that every issue is a women’s issue from a fair economy with opportunity for everyone to universal access to healthcare to affordable housing to safe communities and good schools to sexual assault and workplace dignity. These are all women's issues too, and Democrats have winning arguments on all of them.

Cordoning "women's issues" off into a parochial set of policy priorities is a serious misjudgment of how women actually decide whom to vote for, and a mistake the Democratic party cannot continue to make. If we only pay attention to that small space, we’ll fall into the same trap we did in 2016 thinking that anything Trump says matters. It just doesn’t once people notice their take home pay is higher, regardless of what the long term effects of this might be.