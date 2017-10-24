Stuart Varney: Trump's on the verge of a big win. Brace yourself for more hysteria from the left...

Programming note: Watch “Varney & Co.” weekdays on the Fox Business Channel from 9 – 12pm ET.

Soon you will be seeing "impeachment" ads. The far-left billionaire, Tom Steyer has launched a $10 million campaign to remove President Trump from office.

In all 50 states, the ads will say that Trump has brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice and taken money from foreign governments.

Steyer says “If that’s not a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?”

A better question might be, what has become of the Democratic Party?

Then we have Congresswoman Frederica Wilson who tweeted this: "Niger is Donald Trump's Benghazi.” Now that’s a stretch.

It seems the left's contempt, and frankly hatred, for this president has now reached a new level.

Why? And why now?

Maybe it’s because President Trump is on the verge of a big win on taxes and the economy. He’s getting very close. Remember that old line: “Is the economy, stupid?” Oh yes it is and the left is very worried that a tax cutting deal would grow the economy. They don't want the president to get credit for that.

In desperation, they go to extremes. “He’s a racist,” “a white supremacist,” “a liar,” and now, just as tax cuts and growth appear on the near horizon, "impeach him!”

You are going to see a crescendo of hate.

As the tax cut looks ever more likely, look for ever-rising hysteria from the left. All the contempt they have piled on the president since the election, has failed to stop the drive for tax cuts: and if the left can't stop him now, they face a huge political defeat and the president is very close to a very big win.

Adapted from Stuart Varney’s “My Take” on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.