First grader sent to office for 'misgendering' fellow student

A first grader at a California charter school was sent to the principal’s office this week after she accidentally “misgendered” a classmate in what’s being called a “pronoun mishap.”

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for conservatives!

The incident occurred at Rocklin Academy, a school roiled by controversy after a kindergarten teacher led an in-class discussion on transgenderism that included a “gender reveal” for a little boy who was transitioning to a little girl.

For kindergartners.

Parents were furious because they were not informed in advance and were not given the chance to opt their five-year-olds from the classroom transgender activity. However, school leaders informed moms and dads – they were not allowed to opt-out – and the state did not require them to notify parents.

The latest incident occurred during the first week of school when a first grader came across a classmate on the playground. She called the student by his given name – apparently unaware that the boy now identified as a girl.

PODCAST: Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s daily podcast!

“This innocent little first grader sees a classmate, calls him by the name she knew him last year and the boy reports it to a teacher,” Capitol Resource Institute’s Karen England told me. “The little girl gets in trouble on the playground and then gets called out of class to the principal’s office.”

Capitol Resource Institute is a California-based public policy group that specializes in strengthening families. And they are working with a number of parents at Rocklin Academy upset about the LGBT agenda being forced on their children.

I reached out to Rocklin Academy numerous times, but they did not return my calls.

England said the first grader was investigated by the principal to determine whether or not she had bullied the transgender child by calling him by his original name. After about an hour it was determined the little girl made an honest mistake and she was not punished or reprimanded.

But she was terribly traumatized by the incident, England said.

“The daughter came home from school upset and crying – saying, ‘Mommy, I got in trouble at school today,’” England told me.

The little girl’s mother, who asked not to be identified, immediately contacted the school to find out what had happened.

“She was told that whenever there is a pronoun mishap with this biological boy who now claims to be a girl -- the school must investigate,” England said.

Capitol Resource Institute provided me with a letter the mother wrote – expressing her extreme concern over how the situation was handled.

“I stressed over and over with the principal that I am all for protecting the rights of [the transgender child], but my children have rights as well,” the parent wrote. “It makes me sad that my daughter felt like she was punished for trying to be kind to the kid.”

England said Alliance Defending Freedom, a nationally-known religious liberty law firm, is currently investigating the playground incident as well as the classroom lesson on gender identity.

“Our focus is on ensuring that every student’s privacy is protected and that parental rights, including the right to be notified that before children are exposed to gender identity teaching, are respected by the school officials,” an ADF spokesman told me.

What’s happening at Rocklin Academy is an example of how schools have become indoctrination grounds for the LGBT agenda.

And the only way to stop the indoctrination is for moms and dads to take a stand.

It may be unpleasant and it may be uncomfortable, but we’ve got to stand up to these activist bullies.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.