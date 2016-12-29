Editor's note: The following is Judge Andrew Napolitano's year-end column for Thursday, December 29.

1. In 2017, President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress will...

a. repeal ObamaCare entirely.

b. squabble among themselves and make only cosmetic changes to Obamacare.

c. retain the core of ObamaCare because President Trump will have a change of heart.

d. repeal ObamaCare and replace it with a combined soft free market and soft socialist version.

2. At the end of 2017...

a. more American troops will be deployed around the world than are today.

b. the United States will be directly involved in a land war in Syria.

c. the United States will renounce its membership in NATO.

d. all American combat troops will be back home in the United States.

3. In 2017, President Trump will...

a. issue more executive orders than President Barack Obama did in eight years.

b. direct the IRS to lower the top tax rate to 30 percent.

c. appoint New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to the President’s Council on Physical Fitness, Sports and Nutrition.

d. be very, very presidential.

4. In 2017, the Supreme Court will...

a. reverse Roe v. Wade, thereby handing off the abortion controversy to the states.

b. find that the right to carry arms outside the home is protected by the Second Amendment.

c. invalidate the congressional repeal of Obamacare.

d. have its oral arguments televised.

5. In 2017, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will...

a. race to see who can hack the other more often.

b. proclaim their personal and eternal friendship to each other.

c. agree to produce a shirtless 2018 calendar together.

d. meet once in Washington and once in Moscow and once at Mar-a-Lago.

6. In 2017, WikiLeaks will release...

a. secret tapes of the meeting in Trump Tower between Trump and Kanye West.

b. Hillary Clinton’s favorite yoga positions.

c. proof that Bill Clinton is a crook.

d. emails showing where President Obama was born.

7. In 2017, President Trump will...

a. wage a hostile takeover of NBC.

b. fire Lorne Michaels and hire the entire "Saturday Night Live" cast to work for the Trump Organization.

c. pick more fights than a fourth-grade schoolyard bully.

d. start building the wall.

8. In 2017, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will...

a. attempt professional wrestling for his next career.

b. try a cable TV gig and hate it because it is too much work.

c. become a roadie for Bruce Springsteen’s next tour.

d. become the general manager of the George Washington Bridge.

9. In 2017, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will...

a. cause another government shutdown.

b. announce that he will challenge President Trump in 2020.

c. be appointed to the Supreme Court.

d. face a very serious challenge by a popular and wealthy Republican congressman from Texas.

10. In 2017, President Trump will begin his “Get to Know Me” tour by...

a. listening to Hillary Clinton stump speeches.

b. sitting through a dinner with Mitt Romney and Mitch McConnell arguing about Federal Reserve policy.

c. giving a lecture at Princeton University about how bad a president Woodrow Wilson was.

d. hosting "Saturday Night Live."

11. In 2017, the news media will...

a. embrace fake news 24/7 by establishing formal fake news outlets.

b. make billions covering the Trump administration.

c. be ostracized by President Trump.

d. largely be very frustrated as President Trump bypasses and ignores them.

12. In 2017, former President Obama will...

a. start a health insurance company.

b. become the president of the University of Chicago.

c. show up everywhere.

d. be shunned by fellow Democrats.

13. In 2017, the World Series will be won by...

a. the New York Yankees, after A-Rod rejoins the team.

b. the Boston Red Sox.

c. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

d. the San Francisco Giants, after Nancy Pelosi and her superrich husband buy the team.

14. In 2017, the Super Bowl will be won by...

a. the Dallas Cowboys.

b. the New York Giants, after Eli Manning throws a 99-yard Hail Mary that Odell Beckham Jr. catches with his feet.

c. the New England Patriots, after another cheating scandal.

d. the Detroit Lions.

15. In 2017, global warming will be...

a. embraced by President Trump.

b. exposed as a hoax.

c. largely forgotten.

d. the subject of another encyclical by Pope Francis.

16. One year from today...

a. Pope Francis will be voluntarily retired and living as a simple parish priest in a slum in Buenos Aires.

b. divorced and remarried Catholics will lawfully be able to receive the Holy Eucharist.

c. Roman Catholic cardinals will have deposed Pope Francis for heresy.

d. Antonin Scalia will be on his way to formal sainthood.

17. One year from today...

a. the United States will have imposed a 50 percent tariff on all goods made in China.

b. the Federal Reserve will be retaining artificially low interest rates.

c. more Americans will keep their cash in shoe boxes than in banks.

d. bank bankruptcies will be happening once a week.

18. One year from today...

a. we will all know how wealthy President Trump is -- or isn’t.

b. Al Gore will have announced that he will be running for president in 2020.

c. the Islamic State group will be history.

d. the current mayor of New York City and the current governor of New York state will be cellmates in a federal prison.

19. One year from today...

a. Hillary and Bill Clinton will have been indicted by a federal grand jury for operating a criminal enterprise.

b. Roger Clemens will be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

c. the Trump family will have established Mar-a-Lago as the official White House.

d. more people will be on Obamacare than were in 2016.

20. In the long run...

a. everything the government has it has stolen.

b. everything the government says is a lie.

c. that government is best which governs least.

d. all of the above are true.

My choices are 1b, 2a, 3d, 4d, 5d, 6c, 7d, 8b, 9d, 10d, 11d, 12d, 13c, 14a, 15a, 16a, 17b, 18c, 19d and 20d.

Happy new year.

Andrew P. Napolitano, a former judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey, is the senior judicial analyst at Fox News Channel.