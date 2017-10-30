Americans expected to spend $9.1 billion on Halloween

Christmas isn't the only holiday people drop a lot of cash. According to a new survey from the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $9.1 billion on Halloween, an 8.3 percent increase from last year.

Also up from last year, a whopping 179 million Americans are planning to participate in the holiday, with consumers spending an average of $86.93.

SPOOKY HALLOWEEN COCKTAILS THAT ARE PERFECT FOR PARTIES

This annual survey, released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, also indicates that Americans plan to spend their money across several different categories in order to celebrate the holiday: $3.4 billion on costumes, $2.7 billion on candy, $2.7 billion on decorations and $410 million on greeting cards. That's a lot of Halloween spirit.

Good news for candy lovers, as 71 percent of those intending to celebrate plan to hand out candy. Additionally, 48 percent will wear costumes (16 percent will dress their pets in costumes) and 46 percent will carve a pumpkin.

25 WEIRD AND WACKY JACK-O'-LANTERNS TO CARVE FOR HALLOWEEN

And despite the amount of money people drop on Halloween supplies, 47 percent of people shop for those items at discount stores and 25 percent at supermarkets.

With a record number of adults planning to wear a costume this Halloween, what is the top costume choice? Over 5.8 million adults plan to dress as a witch, with Batman characters coming in second place.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For children, action characters or superheroes are the most popular, with Batman characters and princesses second. Pumpkins and hot dogs came in first and second place, respectively, for top pet costumes.