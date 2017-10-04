Toddler and 28-year-old model go head to head in adorable Instagram account

Imitation is the highest form of flattery. I present to you a new Man Crush Monday tradition. Happy Monday! #mcm #whoworeitbetter #augiebear #unclesneezer #augieandaris #babyandthebody A post shared by Augie and Aris (@babyandthebody) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

One North Dakota mom is taking a humorous approach to her "Man Crush Monday" posts.

Last December, as she was dressing her now-eighteen-month old son Augie in a red-plaid shirt, it struck her that her sweet tot looked a whole lot like her little brother Aristotle Polites. Following a burst of creative inspiration, she took a picture of Augie, and positioned it side-by-side with one of 28-year-old brother's modeling shots.

Family members thought the image was a riot, and soon Behm got to work recreating other photos from Polites’ Instagram account, using her toddler as a stand-in.

“Every Monday, I started posting a different image of Augie imitating Aris,” Behm told Yahoo Lifestyle. “My family kept asking for more photos so I started an Instagram account to stockpile them all.”

Highlighting their adventures in an Instagram account called @babyandthebody, Behm basically began pitting her brother and son in a "Who wore it better?" competition every week.

From posing bare-chested to workout-based photoshoots, Augie is taking cues from his uncle in both looks and style. And after a few photoshoots, Behm even reported that her little one was starting to get the hang of it.

“We usually shoot in the nursery, and recently, Augie’s started having more fun with it,” she said. “When I prop him up against the wall, he smiles.”

Occasionally, life imitates art, and Polities will take a cue from little Augie.

“One time, Katina sent me a photo of Augie with cake smeared over his mouth, so I did the same,” Polites told the site. “He’s getting his poses down and learning the craft of modeling. Baby models make a lot,” he added.

Nevertheless, Behm says that the only camera Augie will be working it for is his mama’s. “It’s all in good fun and a way to rag on my little brother, whom I’m very proud of,” she said.