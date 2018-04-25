Walt Disney World offering free dining on limited vacation packages

While the rides at Disney are kinda, sorta the main attraction, everyone knows the food is nearly as important. Now thanks to the return of Walt Disney World’s Free Dining Plan, you and your family can eat your way through the park without paying a cent.

Guests who book select five-night, six-day Magic Your Way vacation packages will be able to enjoy one of the free dining options for a limited time. The package also includes a room at a Disney Resort hotel and Park Hopper tickets.

There are two dining plans available, depending on the resort you stay in.

The Disney Dining Plan includes one quick-service meal, one table-service meal and two snacks per person, per night of your stay. The table-service meals can be redeemed for Character Dining, Signature Dining and dinner shows. Everyone in your group will get a refillable drink mug and guests over 21 can enjoy beer, wine and cocktails.

The Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan is a slightly condensed option and includes two quick-service meals and two snacks per person, per night of your stay. No table-service meals come with this plan. But you’ll each still get a refillable drink mug, with both non-alcoholic and alcoholic choices available.

If you’re interested in this magical culinary experience, you better book your vacation now, as rooms available for this special offer are limited. Packages must be booked by July 7, 2018 and the dates eligible to take the trip are Aug. 20 through Sept. 29, Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, and Dec. 7 through Dec. 23, 2018.