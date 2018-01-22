Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given 5-tier wedding cake made out of cheese

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to want a banana-flavored cake for their upcoming wedding in May, the decision likely got a little more difficult after being given an unusual alternative made entirely of cheese.

The royal couple were gifted the five-tier “cake” on their recent visit to Cardiff, Wales. The creation was made special for the duo by Snowdonia Cheese Company based in Rhyl, North Wales.

The layers of the cake are made up of Beechwood, a smoked cheddar; Red Storm, a vintage Red Leicester; Black Bomber, an extra mature cheddar; and Green Thunder, a cheddar with garlic and herbs, Hello! reports.

"We made it for them. It's to celebrate their wedding and to offer our congratulations to them. We do get asked to make wedding cakes occasionally. We have been asked in the past to do it," Simon Mercer, a director of the cheese company, told Hello!

Although details on the couple’s upcoming nuptials are slim, we know the wedding will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle May 2018. Kensington Palace stated that further details “will be announced in due course.”