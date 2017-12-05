Dole offers to bake Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake

Only one day after news broke of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s possible desire for a banana-flavored wedding cake at their 2018 nuptials, given the prince's rumored penchant for the fruit, the opportunistic banana-peddlers at Dole have already offered to bake it.

“In response to reports Monday that the banana-loving couple is eschewing a traditional British wedding fruitcake for a banana-flavored creation, Dole is offering the services of its ‘top banana’ executive chef to personally bake the world’s most spectacular banana wedding cake,” the company wrote in a press release issued on Tuesday.

WHY PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MIGHT ACTUALLY WANT A BANANA-FLAVORED WEDDING CAKE

According to Dole, the director of the company’s culinary nutrition department, Mark Allison, is “widely regarded” as an authority on baking with bananas, and he would personally oversee the baking of Harry and Meghan’s cake should they request Dole’s services.

Furthermore, Allison, who hails from the UK, says he sees the prospect of baking this particular banana-flavored confection as his “higher calling.”

“As a lifelong fruits and vegetables ambassador, and a U.K. resident, designing a banana cake worthy of Prince Henry of Wales and the future Duchess Meghan Markle represents a higher calling, both personally and professionally,” Allison says.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S 'NUDE' NAIL COLOR IS NO ACCIDENT

In addition to Dole’s noble offer, Dole is planning to release a series of “congratulatory banana memes” on social media, the first of which shows two anthropomorphic bananas deciding to spend the rest of their short, potassium-filled lives together.

Rumors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s preference for a banana-flavored wedding cake began circulating on Monday, after a source for The Telegraph claimed that the couple would be eschewing a traditional fruitcake in favor of a banana-flavored confection.

Harry and Meghan also appear to share an affinity for bananas, as Meghan once used a silly photo of two bananas embracing to slyly hint at her and Harry’s budding romance back in Oct. 2016.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Kensington Palace has yet to publicly accept or decline Dole’s offer. Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, are probably much too busy with literally anything else to respond.